Tenidap Should Be Abandoned?

- Further trials of Pfizer's tenidap are not warranted as the drugdoes not appear to have an effect on cytokine levels or viral replication in patients with HIV infection, say researchers reporting in this month's Journal of Infectious Diseases, reports Reuters. In a 43-patient study, tenidap was found to have no effect on cytokines, acute-phase proteins, CD4 cell counts or HIV load, although there were small changes in plasma tumor necrosis factor levels. Tenidap is also in Phase II for osteoarthritis, but was dropped for rheumatoid arthritis (Marketletter October 7, 1996).