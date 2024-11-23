Saturday 23 November 2024

Terazosin Superior To Finasteride For BPH

1 September 1996

Abbott Laboratories' alpha blocker Hytrin (terazosin) is more effective than Merck & Co's 5-alpha reductase inhibitor Proscar (finasteride) for relieving the urinary symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia, according to the final results of a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (August 22). Indeed, finasteride was found to be no better than placebo in this regard.

Data from this trial, which was conducted by the US Department of Veterans Affairs under the direction of chief investigator Herbert Lepor, was first released last year (Marketletter September 11, 1995). At that time, Merck noted that the result went against the body of evidence it had compiled in its own clinical trials of the drug, and the firm also observed that Dr Lepor had used the highest dose of Hytrin, compared to standard dose for Proscar.

Dr Lepor stands by his data, noting that "this confirms that not only is there no need to shrink the prostate to relieve symptoms of BPH, but also that shrinking the gland may have no significant effect on symptoms. Patients on finasteride had the expected shrinkage in prostate size, according to the authors of the VA study. Merck began marketing Proscar in 1992 and Abbott entered the market a year later.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze