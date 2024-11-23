Teva Completes Acquisition Of Biocraft

Shareholders have now approved the planned acquisition of US generics company Biocraft by the Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Marketletter February 5), and the transaction has been completed. Teva chief executive Eli Hurvitz has said the acquisition "considerably enhances Teva's production and distribution capabilities" and will strengthen its position "as one of the leading generic drug companies in the USA." While the merger is expected to result in considerable synergies and cost savings in the near future, the transaction will result in a one-time charge in excess of $10 million, to be taken in second quarter 1996.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze