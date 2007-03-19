Teva gets US OK for generic cabergoline

Israel-headquartered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for cabergoline tablets, 0.5mg, and that shipment of the product will begin immediately.
Teva's cabergoline is the AB-rated generic equivalent of the Pharmacia & Upjohn (now Pfizer) branded drug Dostinex, a product indicated for treatment of hyperprolactinemic disorders. Total annual sales of this product in the US, including brand and generic sales, are approximately $74.0 million, based on IMS sales data.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze