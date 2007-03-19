Teva gets US OK for generic cabergoline

Israel-headquartered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for cabergoline tablets, 0.5mg, and that shipment of the product will begin immediately.

Teva's cabergoline is the AB-rated generic equivalent of the Pharmacia & Upjohn (now Pfizer) branded drug Dostinex, a product indicated for treatment of hyperprolactinemic disorders. Total annual sales of this product in the US, including brand and generic sales, are approximately $74.0 million, based on IMS sales data.