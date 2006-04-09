Teva increases stake in Chinese biotech group

Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries says it has increased its equity ownership in Chinese biotechnology firm Tianjin Hualida from 45% to 60%. Teva acquired its stake as part of its $3.4 billion purchase of US generic drugs group Sicor in 2004 (Marketletter August 9, 2004).
Tianjin Hualida is a manufacturing enterprise which specializes in the development of genetic recombinant medicines, highly-purified proteins, antiviral agents and anticancer drugs. The company's 30,000 square meter facility complies with international Good Manufacturing Practice production standards.
Teva, which has grown into one of the world's 20 largest pharmaceutical groups after being established as a drug wholesaler, saw its share price rise to $40.72 in trading on the US Nasdaq index on the day of the announcement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze