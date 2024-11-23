Saturday 23 November 2024

Teva Reports 74% Rise In Nine-Month Profits

19 November 1997

Teva, the Israeli pharmaceutical group, has reported a rise in netincome for the nine-month period ended September 30, 1997, surging from $43.1 million in the same period last year to $101.2 million. Total sales increased 22% to $825 million. Profits for the third quarter reached $35.8 million, up 50%, on sales of $286.7 million, a rise of 21% on the like, year-earlier period.

Eli Hurvitz, Teva's chief executive, said growth had been achieved despite a difficult quarter in which price erosion continued in most markets. Domestic growth was impacted by the changes in its relations with Merck, Sharp & Dohme (whereby Teva sells Merck products in Israel, but with a lower gross margin than the prior deal). Price erosion was offset by an increase in unit sales, the flow of synergies from the Biocraft merger (Marketletters passim) and other cost savings.

Teva is continuing to invest heavily in its best-selling product Copaxone (glatiramer acetate), for multiple sclerosis, including further R&D, European registration and launching expenses in the USA, as well as marketing preparation in Canada and other markets. Mr Hurvitz noted that Copaxone will not make a positive contribution to earnings per share until 1998.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze