Teva's exclusive launch of generic Niaspan in the USA

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), the world biggest maker of generic drugs, on Friday launched a generic equivalent to Niaspan (niacin extended-release) tablets, 500, 750, and 1,000mg in the USA, saying it was first to file, making the product eligible for 180 days of marketing exclusivity.
Niaspan is marketed by US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and used with diet to reduce elevated TC, LDL-C, Apo B and TG levels, and to increase HDL-C in patients with primary hyperlipidemia and mixed dyslipidemia. Niaspan had annual sales of about $1.12 billion in the USA, according to IMS data as of June 30, 2013, quoted by Teva.
