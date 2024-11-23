Texas Files NDA For Novastan

Texas Biotechnology has filed a New Drug Application with the US Foodand Drug Administration for Novastan (argatroban), its thrombin inhibitor for patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia.

Novastan is also being evaluated as an adjunct to thrombolytic agents, such as streptokinase, in acute myocardial infarction. In addition, the company has completed Phase I studies of its endothelin-A receptor antagonist for congestive heart failure, and its novel selectin antagonist for asthma, and expects to commence Phase IIa studies with these compounds in second-half 1997, it says.