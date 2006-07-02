Thai unions threat over drug list change

Labor groups in Thailand have vowed to stage a rally against the government if it pushes ahead with a plan to offer the same medicine for social security subscribers and 30-baht ($0.78) health care recipients, reports the Bangkok Post. To date, the two groups and state officials have used different medicines from the national drug lists. By law, employees under the social security program have access to all kinds of drugs since they pay monthly contributions to the fund. Those under the 30-baht scheme and state officials, however, are restricted to getting certain medicines only, says the newspaper.

Thai Labor Solidarity Committee chairwoman Wilaiwan sae Tia said making social security scheme subscribers, who must pay contributions, get the same medicine as that made available to other groups which do not pay, would be unfair. "If the medicine lists are the same, why do we pay our contributions?" questioned Ms Wilaiwan.