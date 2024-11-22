Thailand Seeing Pharma Market Growth

The total pharmaceutical market in Thailand was valued at 17.09 billion baht ($680.1 million) for 1993, an increase of 10.5% over the previous year, according to the latest figures issued by the Pharmaceutical Producers Association of Thailand. Growth through the period from 1987 has been above 10% annually.

In terms of therapeutic categories, the largest was anti-infectives, the PPA says, accounting for 21.1% of the market, as shown in the table below.

Leading Categories Market Share Anti-infectives 21.1% Alimentary system drugs 16.1% Respiratory system products 12.1% Cardiovasculars 8.6% Central nervous system drugs 8.1% Musculoskeletal drugs 6.8% Dermatologicals 6.5% Hospital solutions 4.1% Blood products 3.5% Genitourinary, sex hormones 3.0% Cytostatics 2.1% Sensory organ drugs 1.9% Systemic hormones 1.4% Parasitics 0.7% Various 4.0%