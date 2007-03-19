The most-admired pharmaceutical companies in Japan by P Reed Maurer

Takeda has been ranked number one in the International Alliances Limited (IAL) 2006 survey of most admired Japanese pharmaceutical companies. This leading Japanese drugmaker has held on to that position for the eighth consecutive year (Marketletter March 6, 2006). Novartis and Chugai-Roche, both Swiss-owned, were the most admired foreign companies. Responders to the survey included personnel from pharmaceutical manufacturers, wholesalers and health care service providers.

The 15 Japanese companies evaluated in the IAL survey included: Astellas, Asahi Kasei, Daiichi-Sankyo, Dainippon Sumitomo, Eisai, Kowa, Kissei, Kyorin, Mitsubishi, Mochida, Taisho Toyama, Torii, Shionogi, Takeda and Tanabe,

The 15 foreign drugmakers researched included: Abbott, AstraZeneca, Banyu (owned by Merck & Co), Bayer+ Schering, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Chugai (50.1% owned by Roche) , GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi-Aventis, Schering-Plough and Wyeth