TheraTech/Solvay Collaborate On New HRT

US biopharmaceutical company TheraTech Inc has received a US patent (No 5,460,820) covering transdermal delivery of testosterone and, optionally, estradiol for the treatment of testosterone-deficiency-related conditions in women. The company points out that the new patent covers transdermal administration of testosterone to women over a broad physiological range.
In addition, TheraTech reveals that through a 1993 collaborative agreement, Solvay Pharmaceutical Inc (a subsidiary of the Belgium Solvay group) has been granted exclusive North American marketing rights for patches developed under the patent. Under the terms of the deal, TheraTech will receive research, development and milestone payments and a royalty on sales. In addition, it will retain all manufacturing and certain North American joint-marketing rights.
Meantime, TheraTech says it is also looking for marketing partners for the patches for other areas of the world. It notes that "these innovative transdermal products can fill an important therapeutic need, and will give both Solvay and TheraTech an additional position in the hormone replacement therapy market, which is expected to grow to $2 billion by the year 2000."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze