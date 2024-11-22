TheraTech/Solvay Collaborate On New HRT

US biopharmaceutical company TheraTech Inc has received a US patent (No 5,460,820) covering transdermal delivery of testosterone and, optionally, estradiol for the treatment of testosterone-deficiency-related conditions in women. The company points out that the new patent covers transdermal administration of testosterone to women over a broad physiological range.

In addition, TheraTech reveals that through a 1993 collaborative agreement, Solvay Pharmaceutical Inc (a subsidiary of the Belgium Solvay group) has been granted exclusive North American marketing rights for patches developed under the patent. Under the terms of the deal, TheraTech will receive research, development and milestone payments and a royalty on sales. In addition, it will retain all manufacturing and certain North American joint-marketing rights.

Meantime, TheraTech says it is also looking for marketing partners for the patches for other areas of the world. It notes that "these innovative transdermal products can fill an important therapeutic need, and will give both Solvay and TheraTech an additional position in the hormone replacement therapy market, which is expected to grow to $2 billion by the year 2000."