Therion/NCI Cancer Vaccine Deal

Therion and the US National Cancer Institute have entered a five-year agreement, under which the former will generate vaccine candidates based on live recombinant poxvirus vectors that express specific tumor-associated antigens characterized by the National Cancer Institute.

The agreement focuses specifically on using new antigens identified by the NCI, said Therion. An existing collaboration between Therion and NCI surgery branch chief Steven Rosenberg yielded immunotherapeutics for melanoma expressing the MART-1 or gp100 antigens. Therion notes that it retains first option for commercialization rights to products emerging from the agreement.