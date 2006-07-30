Friday 22 November 2024

Think-tank finds faults in Enzi-Kennedy bill

30 July 2006

The Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, whose co-directors wrote an oped in the Washington Times newspaper that was fairly favorable about the Enzi-Kennedy bill (nicknamed Kenzi), claims to have now found several flaws in the legislation which, if left unadressed, would compromise the bill's desirability. "We were warned that, despite some of the more forward looking elements of the first draft of the bill made available, we might want to revise our remarks (that is, eat our words) after the full draft of the bill came out)," said Robert Goldberg, the CMPI's vice president.

The current draft contains major flaws, according to Dr Goldberg, including: the requirement of a risk management plan for all drugs; a clinical trials registry that "makes no scientific sense" because it undermines patent rights; and "ignoring the advanced technologies that will make medicines safer in the future."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze