THIRD QTR SALES UP AT INTERPHARM

The Israeli pharmaceutical manufacturer Interpharm Laboratories posted sales of $9.1 million for the third quarter of 1991, up 31% on the like, year-earlier period. Net income for the quarter ended September 30 rose 7.7% to $1.5 million or $0.25 per share.
The increase was attributed primarily to an increase in sales of Frone, its native beta interferon. The product made sales of $8.9 million, compared with $6.1 million in the third quarter of 1990. Sales of human growth hormone amounted to $0.3 million, down 66%.
Gross R&D expenditure rose 50% during the quarter to $1.7 million. Several scientists were added to Interpharm's R&D department, as it continues to emphasize its vigorous development effort. The company continues to focus on the preparation of recombinant beta interferon (R-Frone), along with other developments, such as developing genetic engineering technologies for the production of cytokines and lymphokines, mainly interleukin-6.
