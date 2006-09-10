Three drug firms settle Illinois Lupron law suit

The US State of Illinois has announced details of a financial settlement between the state's Attorney General, Lisa Madigan, and the manufacturers of prostate cancer drug Lupron (leuprolide): TAP Pharmaceutical Products, a joint-venture between USA-based drug major Abbott Laboratories and Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Law suit claimed firms overcharged by "hundreds of millions of dollars"

All three firms were the object of a 2005 law suit, in which it was claimed that government programs overpaid "hundreds of millions of dollars," according to local media reports, because the firms were alleged to have fraudulently published list prices of the drug, which did not take into account actual prices paid.