Three patent cases go to US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court is expected to issue a series of landmark rulings that are likely to affect US patent law by the end of the year. One case involves biotechnology firms, another two drug firms and the third, although involving two software companies, has ramifications that will affect the pharmaceutical industry.

An "upheaval in patent law"?

Christopher Jeffers, vice president of intellectual property for Alba Therapeutics, a Baltimore, Maryland-based bio-technology firm told the Baltimore Sun: "it seems like every five to 10 years there is this upheaval in patent law." He added that "it's happening on a lot of fronts."