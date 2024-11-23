Saturday 23 November 2024

Thrombolysis In Stroke; Bad News Follows Good

11 August 1996

It is only a few weeks since Genentech's Activase (alteplase), a thrombolytic, became the first approved drug treatment for ischemic stroke, after years of debate over the safety and efficacy of the procedure. But just as the initial flush of optimism subsided, a new study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine (July 18) which found that another thrombolytic, streptokinase, was not only ineffective but led to an increase in mortality.

The Multicenter Acute Stroke Trial - Europe (MAST-E) enrolled patients with moderate-to-severe ischemia in the region of the middle cerebral artery, who were randomized to receive either streptokinase (1.5 million units over a period of one hour) or placebo within six hours of the onset of the stroke. The primary efficacy endpoint was mortality and/or severe disability at six months, defined by a score of three or more on the Rankin scale, while the primary safety outcomes were mortality at 10 days and cerebral hemorrhage.

Excess Mortality MAST-E was halted early by the Data Monitoring Committee before the target enrollment was complete because an excess mortality in the treated group quickly became apparent. All the patients (156 in the streptokinase group and 154 in the placebo group) were evaluated at six months.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze