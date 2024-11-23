Thylmer Created By Fournier In Canada

Fournier Pharma of Canada, a subsidiary of the French group Fournier,has announced the creation of Thylmer, a new division specializing in the development and promotion of cardiovascular health products and drugs delivered through transdermal patch systems.
Thylmer will bring to Canada Fournier's expertise in cardiovascular medicine and drug delivery systems including hormone replacement therapy products, said the company. The division will employ around 40 staff to promote products in the areas of cardiovascular medicine and women's health, and to work with the Fournier division on the promotion of the lipid-lowering agent Lipidil Micro (micronized fenofibrate).
Sales of the product in Canada reached over C$35 million ($25.3 million) in 1996, and are expected to be significantly higher this year.
