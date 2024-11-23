TLC Expects 40% Rise In Abelcet Sales

The Liposome Company has said that it expects its 1997 first-quarterworldwide sales of Abelcet (amphotericin B lipid complex injection) to have risen over 40%, to $14.0-$14.5 million. The loss for the quarter is expected to be between 10 cents and 13 cents per share.

Charles Baker, chairman and chief executive of TLC, said: "we are optimistic about the potential of Abelcet...our strategy is to grow the market by converting usage from conventional amphotericin B to Abelcet, a more expensive but significantly less nephrotoxic formulation." He believes that there is still a potential 80% conversion from conventional treatment.