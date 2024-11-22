TLC's Liposomal Prostaglandin

Investigators from the University of Texas Medical School and The Liposome Company have reported preclinical results with a liposomal formulation of prostaglandin E1, TLC C-53, which suggests that the compound may be effective in the treatment of myocardial infarction.

In a canine model of acute myocardial infarction, treatment with TLC C-53 or placebo was initiated just before administration of thrombolytic therapy with streptokinase and heparin. The TLC C-53- treated animals had a significantly reduced time to dissolution of clots and resumption of coronary artery blood flow compared to placebo. TLC C-53 also resulted in a reduction in infarct size relative to placebo.

Prostaglandins such as PGE1 are thought to be involved in a number of processes in the body including inflammation and thrombus formation, which play a role in inflammation and platelet aggregation. Results of the preclinical study are published in the November issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. TLC said that on the strength of these preclinical findings, a Phase I trial will begin in the next few months.