TLCGets US Go-Ahead For Abelcet

The Liposome Company has been granted approval for Abelcet (amphotericin B lipid complex), for the treatment of aspergillosis in patients refractory to conventional therapy, in the USA. This is the first domestic approval for the firm, although Abelcet has been approved for marketing in the UK, Spain and Luxembourg.

Charles Baker, chairman and chief executive of TLC, said that the firm plans to market Abelcet directly with its salesforce of 20 representatives. Shipping to wholesalers will begin in December, and the product should be launched to physicians in the New Year. Abelcet overcomes some of the limitations of conventional amphotericin B treatment of aspergillosis, such as nephrotoxicity.