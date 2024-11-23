Tokyo Stock Market

TOKYO: share prices received a strong boost on June 4 as bargain hunters jumped into the market to take advantage of the previous day's sharp fall, and helped the Nikkei 225 post a gain for the reporting week. However, buying sentiment quickly waned in subsequent trading sessions as upside pressure appeared when the Nikkei 225 closed in on the 22,000 yen level. The market turned down on June 6 due to a lack of buying incentives, dwindling market volume, and nervousness ahead of the Bank of Japan's quarterly survey of business confidence, released June 7. While weak, the report continued to show improving business confidence. Investors chose instead to focus on the upcoming release of US economic data.
In the pharmaceutical sector, share prices came under continued selling pressure and the sector index ended the week down 0.7% at 2,763.65 yen as losers outpaced gainers. This marks the third straight weekly decline. While investors have already factored in Ministry of Health and Welfare cuts in drug prices, many are taking a wait-and-see attitude ahead of research institutes' release of revised fiscal 1996 and 1997 earnings forecasts, which should be available around the end of the month or in July. The two biggest gainers were Mochida and Sankyo, with the latter getting a boost from forecasts of strong sales of lipid-lowerer Mevalotin (pravastatin), particularly in overseas markets where sales are expected to grow 19%, and antiallergy drugs. Takeda, which was up modestly, has received a buy report from several brokers for its growing sales of Takepron (lansoprazole).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze