Tokyo Tanabe Sales Above Expectations

Tokyo Tanabe achieved sales in the first six months of the 1994/95 fiscal year of 18.3 billion yen ($182.1 million), up 10.5%. The progress was said to have been driven by sales of Anplag (sarpogrelate HCl), which amounted to 2.4 million yen. Tokyo Tanabe acquired the product from Mitsubishi Chemical. Profits at the company were also said to have increased.

The company spent 1.7 billion yen on R&D in the period from April to September, which represents 9.3% of sales. This figure is expected to rise to around 3.7 billion yen for the full year, according to Pharma Japan.

The company has indicated that it intends to acquire a site in the Chiba Prefecture Kazusa Academia Park in the new year. It will construct new laboratories there which should be operational some time next year.