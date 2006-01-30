Top 10 issues for US pharma industry include Medicare reform and pipelines

In the USA, the rising costs of health care coverage and the implications of the Drug Medicare Plan are among the top 10 business issues for the pharmaceutical sector this year, according to a new report from the PricewaterhouseCoopers Health Research Institute. Diminishing drug pipelines are also a major concern. The top 10 issues noted in the report are:

1 Medicare and the Drug Medicare Plan

The Drug Medicare Plan introduces a powerful single purchaser of drugs in the USA, which could put negative pricing pressure on pharmaceutical companies. It warns that premiums could go up if the program does not attract a sufficient number of subscribers, and Congress could rein in spending if Medicare costs continue to increase.