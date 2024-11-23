Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies In China

There were 10 pharmaceutical enterprises in the list of Chinese 500 largest enterprises in 1995, which were chosen by the Chinese Enterprise Evaluation Association and Chinese Enterprise Evaluation Center. They are listed below with 1995 sales expressed in US dollars.
Company Total Sales Ranking -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shenzhen 999 Group 359.3 90 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Group 202.7 188 Northeast Pharmaceutical Group 198.4 193 Beijing Tongrentang Group 171.1 235 Huabei Pharmaceutical Factory 153.4 259 Shanghai Medicinal Materials Co 147.7 273 Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Group 110.2 371 Guangzhou Apollo Group 108.4 375 Xian Janssen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 87.0 474 Zhuhai Pharmaceutical Group 84.6 491 --------------------------------------------------------------------------
