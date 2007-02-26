Torrey Pines and Eisai extend AD collaboration

US firm Torrey Pines Therapeutics says that it has extended its exclusive collaboration agreement with Japan's Eisai that began in February 2005. This accord, focusing on the discovery of novel, small molecules to treat Alzheimer's disease, is Torrey Pines' second discovery collaboration with Eisai. In a separate series of agreements, dating back to 2001, the two firms are collaborating in a genetics program to discover AD targets using whole-genome family-based association screening.
The goal of the small-molecule program is to discover novel AD-modifying compounds based on the study of the mechanism of the disease's pathogenesis. Under the original agreement, Eisai has exclusive rights of first negotiation and refusal for validated compounds that are discovered through the research. Torrey Pines and Eisai may enter into development agreements involving the validated compounds.
