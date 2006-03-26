Trial subjects favor once-daily Bonviva

UK-based pharmaceutical major GlaxoSmithKline says that data from the BALTO II study (Bonviva Alendronate Trial in Osteoporosis) show that women enrolled in the program preferred to receive osteoporosis treatment in a once-monthly dosing regimen, rather than weekly.
The study, which was a six-month prospective, randomized, open-label crossover trial conducted at centers in the USA and Europe, assessed the treatment preferences of 321 women with postmenopausal osteoporosis. Subjects were provided with both a monthly dose of the drug Boniva (ibandronic acid), which the firm co-developed with Roche, and a once-weekly dose of alendronate, the principal constituent of Merck & Co's Fosamax.
When analyzed, the results showed that, of the 93% of patients who expressed a preference for one treatment over another, 71% preferred the once-a-month regimen.
