Triangle Pharmaceuticals Complete Private Equity Financing

- Triangle Pharmaceuticals, founded in the USA in 1995 by former staff at the UK company Wellcome before its takeover by Glaxo, has completed an $18.5 million second-round private equity financing. Proceeds will be used to advance programs to develop novel therapeutics for serious viral diseases and cancer. "Since our founding in July 1995, we have built a portfolio of six novel drug candidates which are progressing well through the drug development process," commented David Barry, the firm's chairman and chief executive.