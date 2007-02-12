TRx Pharma launches Folmor in the USA

USA-based TRx Pharma says that Folmor (folic acid 2.5mg, B6 25mg, B12 2mg and primorine 875mg), its novel, proprietary prescription product for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, is now avaiable in the domestic market. According to the firm, the agent helps reduce elevated homocysteine levels and thwarts the harmful effects of oxidative stress. Several studies have demonstrated that higher blood levels of B vitamins are related, at least partly, to lower concentrations of homocysteine, TRx stated, adding that a 25% reduction in homocysteine levels is associated with an 11% lower risk of coronary heart disease and a 19% lower risk of stroke.
