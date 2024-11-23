TSEs - Latest Round In Controversy Opens

The European Commission continues to stagger on in its attempt toredress the problems it has created as a result of its July decision to ban animal-derived specific risk materials (SRMs), which are theoretically capable of passing on transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) in humans.

The July decision could, in principle, mean the removal from the European market of up to 80% of medicines (Marketletters passim).

First, the Commission produced a draft directive apparently amending the July decision but in reality doing little more than interpreting it. It was soon withdrawn. The draft maintained unrealistic transition periods, certification of products from TSE-free areas such as the USA and, crucially, it failed to derogate for gelatine.