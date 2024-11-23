TV Pursuing Advertising From Drugmakers

The fight over US prescription drug advertising dollars is underway.With the loosening of television regulations for prescription drug ads, the Bureau of Television Advertising, which represents local TV stations, is running a November campaign in four drug trade publications to promote TV's ability to connect with the consumer on an emotional level, reports the New York Times.

A Bureau spokesman told the NYT that spending for the campaign has not yet been fixed, since the group is working on creating more ads to run in advertising trade publications, to focus on the superiority of television over magazines.

The Myers Report newsletter also reports that the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau is sending its members a report citing data that households with cable buy more prescription drugs and are more likely to have prescription drug insurance than households without cable. The NYT notes that the statement also promotes the ability to aim sales pitches at niche markets by buying spots on cable channels with specific programming. The Bureau is also giving drug advertisers pointers about how to save money; it suggests partnering with a local drug store chain to split costs.