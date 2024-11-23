TV Pursuing Advertising From Drugmakers

The fight over US prescription drug advertising dollars is underway.With the loosening of television regulations for prescription drug ads, the Bureau of Television Advertising, which represents local TV stations, is running a November campaign in four drug trade publications to promote TV's ability to connect with the consumer on an emotional level, reports the New York Times.
A Bureau spokesman told the NYT that spending for the campaign has not yet been fixed, since the group is working on creating more ads to run in advertising trade publications, to focus on the superiority of television over magazines.
The Myers Report newsletter also reports that the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau is sending its members a report citing data that households with cable buy more prescription drugs and are more likely to have prescription drug insurance than households without cable. The NYT notes that the statement also promotes the ability to aim sales pitches at niche markets by buying spots on cable channels with specific programming. The Bureau is also giving drug advertisers pointers about how to save money; it suggests partnering with a local drug store chain to split costs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze