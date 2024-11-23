Two NCEs Near Japanese Approval

The Japanese Central Pharmaceutical Affairs Council has recommended approval of two New Chemical Entities amongst the filings considered at its last meeting.

Yamanouchi's selective serotonin 5-HT3 receptor antagonist ramosetron (formerly known as YM-060) has been cleared for the management of nausea and vomiting in patients undergoing cytotoxic chemotherapy for cancer. The injectable compound will be marketed under the trade name Nasei.

Sumitomo was given a positive recommendation for its 5-HT1A agonist Sediel (tandospirone) as a treatment for anxiety. It is being developed by Pfizer in other world markets (Marketletters passim).