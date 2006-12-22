Tysabri filed with FDA for Crohn's

Ireland's Elan Corp and US biotechnology firm Biogen Idec have submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application to the US Food and Drug Administration seeking approval to market Tysabri (natalizumab) as a treatment for patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.
The filing is based on the results of three randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter trials of Tysabri assessing the safety and efficacy as both an induction and maintenance therapy - ENCORE (Efficacy of Natalizumab in Crohn's Disease Response and Remission), ENACT-1 (Efficacy of Natalizumab as Active Crohn's Therapy) and ENACT-2 (Evaluation of Natalizumab As Continuous Therapy). The filing also includes proposed labeling and a risk management plan, both of which are similar to those approved for the drug's multiple sclerosis indication.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze