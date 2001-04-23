UAE acts on drug provision in schools

In the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Health is preparing a listof drugs and medicines to be made available through school health clinics and medical centers nationwide, in the interests of public health. The move has come after an earlier decision to end the provision of free medicines to students in schools from May, which has generated concern.
Mohmoud Fekri, the assistant under-secretary for preventive medicine, said that the centers would provide preventive services free of charge, including drugs and vaccines against transmissible diseases.
