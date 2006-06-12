UCB presents award for neuroscience in Belgium

The UCB Award for Neuroscientific Research in Belgium has been presented to the research group of Pierre Vanderhaeghen of the Institut de Recherches Interdisciplinaires en Biologie Humaine et Moleculaire (IRIBHM), Universite Libre de Bruxelles. This Award recognises the team's outstanding contribution to neuroscience and the understanding of the mechanisms that control the size and shape of the brain.

Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid, Honorary President of the Queen Elizabeth Medical Foundation, presented the UCB Award at the Royal Palace in Brussels.

Dr Vanderhaeghen is leading one of the 17 university teams which received a substantial annual grant from the Queen Elisabeth Medical Foundation, which focuses on neuroscience and supports researchers using the latest techniques to study the functioning of the nervous system.