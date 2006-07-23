UCB's Cimzia anti-TNF therapeutic shows promise as psoriasis treatment

Belgian drugmaker UCB says that Cimzia (certolizumab pegol CDP870), its anti-tumor necrosis factor-based therapeutic, has demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of patients with moderate to severe psoriasis. The firm added that the drug brought about a statistically-significant increase in the number of patients achieving a 75% improvement in their Psoriasis Area Severity Index score.

Pegylated therapeutic antibody

Cimzia is a humanized anti-TNF alpha antibody, which selectively targets human TNF-alpha, thereby neutralizing its pathophysiological effects. The firm said that the addition of a polyethylene glycol moiety to the compound marks it out as distinct from other currently-available anti-TNF therapies, which generally do not have this modification and therefore have shorter functional half-lives.