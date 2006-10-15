Friday 22 November 2024

UCSD statin web site expands knowledge of adverse events

15 October 2006

The University of California in San Diego says that a recently-launched web site that allows patients receiving stain-based treatments around the world to report adverse events is playing an important part in bridging the gaps that exist between trial data and clinical experience of this type of medication. The site, which is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, is part of a wider National Institutes of Health-funded study being undertaken by Beatrice Golomb, associate professor of medicine, and her team at the University.

The researchers point out that, at this stage, nearly 60% of those who have responded to the survey have reported muscle weakness or fatigue, with about half saying that they had experienced cognitive problems while receiving statin-based therapy for elevated cholesterol.

Prof Golomb, explained that "this line of research is important because many physicians and other experts in heart disease and cholesterol are familiar with the benefits of statins and other cholesterol drugs, but are unfamiliar with the adverse experiences with these drugs that many people have reported - such as effects on muscle pain or weakness, memory and thinking or mood."

