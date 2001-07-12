Uganda's countrywide HIV/AIDS drug centers

Every referral hospital in Uganda is to supply antiretroviral drugs, sothat HIV/AIDS patients do not have to travel to the capital, Kampala, to receive them, says Francis Omaswa, director general of health services.

He is quoted by the New Vision newspaper as saying the project would cost $50 million, funded jointly by the government and the World Bank, and also as forecasting that the drugs' prices are likely to drop further as a result of talks now underway with their manufacturers, reports the Xinhua news agency.