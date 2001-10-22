UK approves Access' Aptheal

Access Pharmaceuticals has received marketing authorization in the UKfor its aphthous ulcer treatment, Aptheal (amlexanox 5% paste), the rights to which are licensed to Straken for the UK and Ireland.
Access' president and chief executive, Kerry Gray, noted that, to assist the marketing campaign, Straken has sponsored additional clinical studies "which have generated positive data indicating the ability of the drug to reduce the occurrence of ulcers when applied at the first symptom of the disease."
