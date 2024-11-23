UK Biotechnology Sector In The Doldrums

Bears have taken over the UK biotechnology sector to such an extent that highflyer British Biotech's stock has fallen from around L35 per share at the end of May to L20.40 on July 15 (see also pages 8 and 9), a decline of around 40% over that period. The current price is also below that of the L20.50 share price for the L143 million rights issue that closed on July 17.

The sector's stocks have been falling for most of July, which some observers say has been prompted by the flood of share issues and BB's L143 million rights issue, which was the largest ever in the sector. And there are still more companies waiting to make flotations.

Therapeutic Antibodies, a US biotechnology company, is placing just over four million shares at 525 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange. Last month, TAb said it was seeking a L30 million institutional placing, valuing the firm at around L150 million (Marketletter June 10). However, the firm now expects to raise L22 million, L8 million less than previously stated, which gives the firm a valuation of L112 million.