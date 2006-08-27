UK charities protest NICE bowel cancer ruling

The UK government's advisory body on health care standards and treatments for England and Wales, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has come under criticism from patient groups for its decision to refuse its recommendation for Swiss drug major Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab) and USA-based ImClone Systems' Erbitux (cetuximab; marketed outside North America by Germany's Merck KGaA), for the treatment of bowel cancer.
Hilary Whittaker, chief executive of the UK charity, Beating Bowel Cancer, described the decision as a scandal. She said: "we are now the only nation in the European Union not to offer cetuximab and bevacizumab to bowel cancer patients in the disease's advanced stages."
The NICE claims that there is insufficient evidence to support the use of the two drugs in the National Health Service. Supporters of the drugs point out that they have shown in some clinical trials to extend life by four to five months.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze