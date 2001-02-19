UK DoH to investigate Zyban safety

The UK Department of Health has initiated an investigation into thesafety of GlaxoSmithKline's smoking cessation drug Zyban (bupropion HCl), after reports of 18 deaths in patients taking the product. GSK noted that the investigation was not unusual for a recently-marketed drug, and added that there was no evidence for a causative link with Zyban, given that smokers are already at greater risk of health problems. The firm added that more than 15 million people have taken the drug in either its smoking cessation or antidepressant guise.
