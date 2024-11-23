UK Drug Sector Publishes Election Manifesto

A UK pre-election manifesto, published by the new sector-widePharmaceutical Industry Council, identifies key areas in which the government and the industry in its broadest sense must continue to work together, says PIC chairman Peter Read, who is also president of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry. The manifesto, What Industry Needs from Government, outlines five areas for action:

- Industry policy: promoting stability and dialogue:

- the industry's long-term nature requires a corresponding integrated strategic view of policies across departments involved in health and economics, taking account of their impact on industry. Policy options should be discussed fully with industry in advance via the Strategic Working Group, which should be maintained and strengthened, possibly by the ad hoc involvement of the Office of Science and Technology and the Department for Education. Industry, education, economic, training, social and health policies should be coordinated to ensure long-term strategic interests receive higher priority than short-term, short-lived gain. The industry's achievements is its annual trade surplus and as the UK's biggest industry R&D investor should continue to be encouraged as part of a continued strategic program to support the UK's global competitive position in drugs.