UK fund to research safety biomarkers

The launch by the UK government of an L8.0 million ($14.0 million) fund to stimulate research into safety biomarkers has been welcomed by the UK drug industry's trade body, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry. The fund, which has been set up by the UK's Department of Trade and Industry is expected to lead to the faster discovery of new and safer medicines, as well as bring about a reduction in the number of animal experi-ments in laboratories.

The ABPI's Director of Science and Technology, Philip Wright, said that the biomarker fund idea had been devel-oped by the trade body and the UK government. He said: "this represents an opportunity to capture expertise in this new science within the UK, while also contributing in the long term to patient safety."

Biomarkers could reduce R&D costs