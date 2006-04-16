Friday 22 November 2024

UK government "getting lots of things right," says ABPI president

16 April 2006

Looking to the future and to how medicines will develop, Vincent Lawton, president of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry reviewed the scenario of "personalized" medicines, tailored for individuals, and the competitive scene for the drug industry.

Speaking at the ABPI's annual dinner in London, he said: "we are seeing the growth of new economies, like China and India, already competing effectively with us for R&D and manufacturing investment. Low costs and high-quality science are the key for their current success. Competition is fierce, especially in the field of preclinical pharmacology and discovery research. And their growth is already changing the way we do business, as the industry globally looks to focus on its core competency, cutting edge development research."

However, he asked, while all people will benefit from innovative medicines, "in the future, will they be discovered in Britain? This country has lost too many world-leading industries to foreign competition through complacency and short-sightedness. Could the pharmaceutical industry be next?"

