UK government tests pandemic flu alert response

The UK government has tested its response to a human influenza pandemic in a two-day operation code-named Exercise Winter Willow. The format was designed to test the government decision-making process at national, regional and local levels.

The Chief Medical Officer for England, Sir Liam Donaldson, said: "the World Health Organization has said that the UK is at the forefront of preparations internationally, but it is always necessary to test our response and improve them where required. This exercise is another part of the continual testing, refining and developing of our plans."