UK government tests pandemic flu alert response

The UK government has tested its response to a human influenza pandemic in a two-day operation code-named Exercise Winter Willow. The format was designed to test the government decision-making process at national, regional and local levels.
The Chief Medical Officer for England, Sir Liam Donaldson, said: "the World Health Organization has said that the UK is at the forefront of preparations internationally, but it is always necessary to test our response and improve them where required. This exercise is another part of the continual testing, refining and developing of our plans."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze