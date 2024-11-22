UK GPs Threaten To Boycott Generics

Support for a two-year program of industrial action which UK general practitioners are threatening to undertake has been announced by the Council of the British Medical Association. The General medical Services Committee, which represents the GPs, says the aim of the program would be to "hit the government where it hurts most - in the pocket."

The GMSC drew up the plan because of deadlock with the government over arrangements for doctors' out-of-hours working, and anger at tactics employed by the government to get the issue resolved. The GMSC is keeping details of the program secret, but the plan is to introduce at least one new measure per month over the next two years, for the duration of the dispute. Under the law, GPs must be balloted by the GMSC before the sanctions program can be advocated.

GP magazine says the program, which would be wide-ranging, aims to increase pressure on the government, damage controls on public spending and protect individuals from risk. Within prescribing, Gp action could include: prescribing branded drugs only (no generics); issuing repeat prescriptions each week instead of every three months to patients who are exempt from prescription charges; prescribing in larger quantities; and boycotting the new FP10. George Rae, deputy chairman of the GMSC prescribing subcommittee, told GP that the sanctions would work without rebounding on GPs or affecting care.