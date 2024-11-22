UK Health Industry Visit To Asia

UK Health Minister Gerald Malone is to lead a health care trade delegation to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Taiwan later this month, with the aim of identifying export opportunities for UK health care companies.

The Health Action Asia delegation will include representatives of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, medical equipment manufacturers and training and consultancy companies. The members will visit hospitals and trade associations and take part in workshops during their visit, which will run from September 10-22.

Health Action Asia follows a health care trade visit to the region in March of this year, when the then Secretary of State for Health Virginia Bottomley led a delegation to Japan and Korea, and a previous visit in September 1993, when Mrs Bottomley visited Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong.