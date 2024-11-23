UK Health Investments In Central Europe

Health care will be one of five priorities for UK investment in CentralEurope, under the Open for Business campaign launched by UK Secretary for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Malcolm Rifkind and Secretary of State for Trade and Industry Ian Laing. This aims to double UK exports to Central Europe to L4 billion ($5.32 billion) by the end of 1998, notes CTK Business News.
The government spokesmen said that while Central Europe is a region of considerable growth potential, UK investment there has yet to be realized to the full.
